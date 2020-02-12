Brad Croall Democratic Candidate For County Treasurer

Quincy city councillor Brad Croall announces he is running for Norfolk Country treasurer.

Croall has served on the Quincy City Council for nearly 10 years and just completed his term as council president. He has worked his entire professional career in the financial services industry.

“The combination of his extensive experience in both the public and private sector makes Councillor Croall uniquely qualified for the position of Norfolk County treasurer,” said Quincy City Council President Nina Liang. “He will serve the county with integrity and make the position more than just balancing a check book.”

Croall lives in Quincy, where he grew up, with his wife Lori Croall and their two young sons.

“I am running for Norfolk County treasurer because I believe that this office can do more to help people in the county,” Croall said. “Through increased community engagement and implementing programs around financial literacy, as county treasurer, I am committed to making a difference in the everyday lives of the people I will serve while protecting the interests of the pensioners who depend on their retirement paycheck.”

Croall added, “The county treasurer’s role would allow me to bridge my financial services expertise with my unwavering passion for public service. I look forward to meeting folks over the next several months as our campaign kicks into high gear.”

Croall will be seeking the Democratic nomination in the race for county treasurer. If elected county treasurer this fall, Croall said he would fulfill his current term as Ward 2 city councillor which expires at the end of 2021.

To donate and keep up with campaign updates visit: www.bradcroall.com.