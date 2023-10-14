Cydney Dang, 49, of Quincy, the long-time, respected head of Social Services for South Cove Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Quincy, died peacefully in the afternoon of October 11, 2023 at Brigham and Women’s Hospital surrounded by the love, comfort and care of her adoring family and many friends after unexpectedly falling ill.

Born in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, Cydney made Quincy her home and it is here that she married and started her family. Her unimaginable loss leaves behind a large void, and she will be sorely missed by her many relatives and friends.

Cydney was the devoted wife of Jing Sen “Sam” Huang and the beloved mother of Oceana “Oshi” Huang, Oreana “Ori” Huang and Haley Huang of Quincy. Dear sister of Jennifer Dang of Boston, Tommy Dang of Dorchester and Kenix Dang and her husband Eric Wu of Braintree. Loving aunt of Brandon Wu, Breana Wu, Jessica Nguyen, Jenny Nguyen and Jackie Nguyen. Cherished daughter of To Dang and Lua Thi Le of Quincy.

Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend her Visitation with traditional Chinese rites on Friday, October 20, 2023 from 9:00am-12:00pm at The Tirrell Room (Hamel-Lydon 安泰大禮堂), 254 Quarry Street, Quincy. Funeral procession will depart at 12:30pm with a graveside service and interment at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Cydney’s Go-Fund account in support of her three daughters’ higher education needs by visiting gofundme.com/f/huang-girls-education-fund-in-lieu-of-flowers

Funeral arrangements under the care of Hamel-Lydon Chapel. Relatives and friends are encouraged to leave online condolences on HamelLydon.com.