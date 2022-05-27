Cynthia Hurley, 80, of Quincy passed away peacefully on May 26, 2022.

Raised in South Boston, where she was a member of St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church and was active in GOYA, the Greek Youth Organization there. Cynthia then moved to Quincy where she started a family and was a member of St. Catherine’s Greek Church.

Cynthia enjoyed caring for the gardens around her home, playing cards with friends and family, and cooking. She and her family loved to travel and for many years would visit the Caribbean and Europe.

Beloved wife of 53 years to the late Arthur Francis Hurley. Cherished mother of Arlene Anzuoni and her husband Al of Quincy, Linda Maloney and her late husband Joseph of Quincy, and Diane Kilbride of Arlington. Loving sister of John Mattos and his wife Amy of Hingham, Marie Beiniks and her husband Andy of Charlton, NY, and Theodora Kelly and her husband Stan of Scotia, NY. Cherished grandmother of AJ, Danielle, and Jimmy Maloney and Allison and Isabelle Kilbride. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Cynthia will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend her Funeral Service Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at 11 a.m. at St. Catherine’s Greek Church, 119 Common St., Braintree. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the Funeral beginning at 10 a.m. Immediately following, burial will take place at St. Mary’s Cemetery, 290 Grove St., West Roxbury at approximately 12:45 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to: Wounded Warrior Project, Donor Care Center, P.O. Box 758541, Topeka, KS 66675-8541.