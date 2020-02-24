Cynthia K. Pedriali

Cynthia Katherine Pedriali of Quincy passed away on February 17, 2020.

Born on July 17, 1937, she was a lifelong resident of Quincy. She grew up on Simms Road in Wollaston. She was a class of 1951 Quincy High School graduate.

Cynthia worked as a bank teller for the Provident in Boston and later as a teller for Eastern Bank for many years.

Beloved mother of Anthony Pedriali of Seekonk, Monique Revellese and son-in-law Christopher Revellese, of Killingly, CT, Holly Pedriali of Quincy, Albert Pedriali and daughter-in-law Maureen Pedriali, of Taunton. Cherished sister of Richard Talbot (predeceased), William Talbot and Gloria Aragon. She was a loving “Nana” and aunt and is survived by her five grandchildren and seven nieces and nephews.

A memorial service for Cynthia will be held on Saturday, February 29th at 11am at the Fort Square Presbyterian Church, 16 Pleasant Street, Quincy. Reception immediately following the service in the lower church level. The Reverend John Carl Swanson will be officiating. All are welcome to attend.

Funeral arrangements were made by Hamel-Lydon Chapel & Cremation Service of Massachusetts, 650 Hancock St., Quincy.