Cynthia L. Anastasi, 77

Cynthia L. (Linges) Anastasi, age 77, a longtime resident of Quincy, died peacefully, Friday, July 23, 2021 in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Cynthia was born in Boston, to the late Stephen and Elizabeth Linges. Raised and educated in Weymouth, she was a graduate of Weymouth High School, Class of 1961. She had lived in Quincy for over fifty years.

Cynthia began her career as a secretary for the federal government. She went on to work for Grossman’s, Sears, Roebuck and Co., and State Street Bank. She had been retired for many years.

Cynthia was a member of the Quincy Art Association and a parishioner of Saint John the Baptist Church in Quincy.

Cynthia was a creative person. She was a talented painter and especially enjoyed painting landscapes, both in oil and water. She had won awards in various contests over the years. Cynthia also enjoyed designing jewelry.

Most of all, Cynthia was devoted to her family, actively supporting their many activities and accomplishments.

Beloved wife for fifty-eight years of Arthur E. “Ted” Anastasi. Devoted mother of Edward A. Anastasi and his wife Sue of South Weymouth, Christopher A. Anastasi and his wife Ashley of N.C., Natasha E. Trieb of Quincy, and Abigail M. Furlong and her husband Chris of Lakeville. Loving grandmother of Charlotte and Boston Anastasi, C.J. and Kailee Trieb, Keith and Nathan Furlong. Dear sister of Christine Richards of Arizona.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Wednesday, July 28, from 4-7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy, on Thursday, July 29, at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Mount Wollaston Cemetery.

For those who wish, donations in Cynthia’s memory may be made to Saint John the Baptist Church, c/o 556 Washington Street, Quincy, MA 02169.

