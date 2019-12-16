Cynthia McDonough of Brattleboro, VT, formerly Quincy, died December 9, 2019.

Cherished daughter of Marie (Joy) Peroni and the late George H. McDonough. Loving sister of Les McDonough and her husband Richard Purtle of Shelburne Falls and Pamela Donovan and her husband Dennis and their daughter Jillian of Abington. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Wednesday 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY.

A funeral home service will be celebrated on Thursday at 11 AM in Keohane Funeral Home, Quincy.

Burial in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.