Daniel A. ‘Buzzy’ Richardson, 89

Daniel A. “Buzzy” Richardson passed peacefully on Dec. 18, 2023. He was 89 years old.

Buzzy was born and raised in St. Patrick’s Parish in Roxbury, Ma. He graduated from Cathedral High School (’52), where he captained the basketball and baseball teams. Upon graduation, Buzzy enrolled in the US Army, where he served honorably in the Korean War. After his military service was completed, he embarked on his 35 year career as a Letter Carrier with the USPS. He first worked at the Grove Hall branch for several years before working for the majority of his career in the Wollaston branch, where he met most of his lifelong friends.

Buzzy was predeceased by his loving and loyal wife Patricia A. “Pat” (McAlpine), and his younger brother Michael. He is survived by his sister Joanne McDermott, and his children, Karen Lasko (and her late husband Joseph) of Marshfield, Daniel of California, Michael and his wife Lynne of Plymouth, Paul and his longtime girlfriend Maureen Moroney of Quincy, Patricia Osis and her husband Mark or Marshfield, and Tracy of Whitman. He is survived by, and was very proud of, his grandchildren, Kayla and Joseph Lasko, Mark (USAF), Aaron and his wife Melissa, Kyle, and Jason (USN) Osis, Jordan Gaudet, Shane and Ainsley Richardson and his great-grandchild Ava Lima. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews of the McDermott, McAlpine and DiBattista families.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited greet the family during the visiting hours on Wednesday, December 27 from 10 AM-12PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY, followed by his funeral service which will be celebrated on Wednesday at 12 PM in Keohane Funeral Home, Quincy. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.