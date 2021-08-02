Daniel A. Bythrow, 85

Daniel A. Bythrow, age 85, of Quincy, died peacefully, Friday, July 30, 2021, in the comfort of his loving family, at the John Adams HealthCare Center in Quincy.

Daniel was born in Quincy, to the late George and Louise (Keene) Bythrow. He was a graduate of the former Don Bosco Technical School in Boston, Class of 1956, and had lived in Quincy for most of his life.

Dan was a manager with the Woolworth department store chain for thirty-five years. He managed various stores but mostly in Quincy and Boston and retired in 1995.

He was a United States Navy veteran serving as an ICFN in the late 1950s aboard the U.S.S. Arcadia (AD 23) and the U.S.S. Beatty (DD 756).

He was well known as a community activist and was a longtime member and past president of the Houghs Neck Community Council.

Dan was an active parishioner at Most Blessed Sacrament Church in Quincy and was a member of the Holy Name Society and a former Cub Master.

Beloved husband for fifty-seven years of Joanne M. (Elword) Bythrow.

Devoted father of Michele S. Steinberg and her husband Steven of Newton, Yvette M. Morse of Quincy, Daniel A. Bythrow, Jr. and his wife Christina of Braintree, and Edward M. Bythrow and his wife Kimberly of Rockland.

Loving grandfather of Benjamin and Jacob Morse, Nicholas and Joseph Bythrow.

Family was everything to Dan. One of twelve siblings who grew up in the Houghs Neck neighborhood of Quincy, he remained close to his brothers and sisters all his life, raising his own family to be close to their aunts, uncles and cousins. In later life, he found community and comradeship living at 1000 Southern Artery, enjoyed traveling with his wife, family and friends, and especially treasured times spent with the youngest members of his extended family. He was the dear brother of Robert Bythrow of North Reading, Peter Bythrow of MD, and twin brother of Mary Bythrow of Quincy. He was predeceased by Jean Ladas, Martha Byrne, Beatrice Miller, George Bythrow, Jr., Frederick Bythrow, William Bythrow, John Bythrow, and Valerie DiTullio. Dan is also survived by many nieces and nephews as well as sisters- and brothers-in-law.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Wednesday, August 4, from 4-7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Holy Trinity Parish at Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1015 Sea Street, Quincy, on Thursday, August 5, at 10 a.m. Interment private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Daniel’s memory may be made to the Houghs Neck Community Council Scholarship Fund, 1193 Sea Street, Quincy, MA 02169.

You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.