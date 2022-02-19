Daniel A. Gorman, 88

Daniel A. Gorman, age 88, a lifelong Quincy resident, died peacefully, Monday, February 14, 2022, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Daniel was born in Quincy, to the late Katherine A. (Clark) and Thomas F. Gorman, Sr., Chief, Q.F.D., Retired. He was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1952, and received an Associate’s degree from Bentley College and later his Bachelor’s degree from Suffolk University.

He was employed as a salesman in the construction industry and had worked for Willco Sales and Service of Connecticut for forty years.

Dan was proud to have served in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict and was a member of the Cyril P. Morrisette American Legion Post #294 in Quincy.

Active in community affairs, he had served many years on the Board of Directors of Quincy Youth Hockey in its early days. He was also a member of the Merrymount Association.

Dan was a man of faith and a longtime, active parishioner of Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, and a member of the Saint Vincent de Paul Society and the North Quincy Knights of Columbus.

Most of all, Dan was dedicated to his family and was especially proud of his granchildren.

Beloved husband for sixty-two years of Janet M. (Corbin) Gorman.

Devoted father of Daniel A. Gorman, Jr., Captain, Q.F.D. and his wife Peggy of Quincy, Nancy Koa Pea Gorman of Boston, Christopher D. Gorman and his wife Theresa of Quincy, Matthew F. Gorman and his wife Lisa of Ellington, Conn.

Loving grandfather of Scott Gorman and his wife Amanda, Kathleen Wallace and her husband Leroy, Ryan, Patrick, Christopher, Jr., Michael, Kelly, Allison, and Emily Gorman.

One of five siblings, Dan was the dear brother of Thomas F. Gorman, Jr., Chief, Q.F.D., Ret. and his wife Sarah of Quincy, Mary L. Thomas of Braintree, and was predeceased by Patricia A. Plourde and Doris F. Gorman. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

At the request of the family, funeral services and interment, with military honors, took place privately.

For those who wish, donations in Daniel’s memory may be made to the Quincy Youth Hockey Association, 60 Murphy Memorial Drive, Quincy, MA 02169.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.