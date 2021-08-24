Daniel Barry of Quincy passed away peacefully August 20.

Beloved husband of Jean M. Doherty. Devoted father to Christopher Barry of Maine and stepfather to Kelly Narbonne of Dorchester. Brother of Patricia Manning of Weymouth, his twin brother Paul of Florida, John Barry of New Hampshire and the late Jean Lynch. Loving Boo Boo to Shane and Nolan Narbonne. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Dan proudly grew up in South Boston where he was one of five children. He enlisted in the United States Army from 1972 to 1974. After Dan’s time in the service he went on to receive his degree from Suffolk University where he majored in psychology.

Dan loved spending time with his family and grandchildren. Some of his favorite hobbies were fishing, going to the dog park, and an occasional trip to Foxwoods.

Dan was loved by so many and we will miss him dearly

Funeral mass at St. Agatha Church Milton, Thursday morning at 10:30. Visiting hour from 9-10 prior to the Mass at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home 326 Granite Ave Milton. Burial VA National Cemetery Bourne Thursday at 1:15 pm.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Quincy Animal Shelter.