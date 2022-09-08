Daniel D. Fratolillo, 65

Daniel D. Fratolillo, of Quincy, died suddenly at his home on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. He was 65.

Born in Boston on Nov. 21, 1956, he was a son of the late Joseph and Edith A. (Armstrong) Fratolillo. Daniel was raised in Houghs Neck, attended local schools and graduated from Quincy High School. Daniel worked as a maintenance technician for Quincy Commons.

Daniel was the beloved husband of the late Christine E. (Dann) Conrad, who died in 2013. He was the devoted brother of John F. Fratolillo and his wife Marion of Medfield, James C. Fratolillo and his wife Diane of Quincy, Anthony L. Fratolillo of Quincy, the late Joseph A. Fratolillo, and the late Thomas M. Fratolillo. Daniel is also survived by his step-daughter Wanda Poor of North Reading, and many loving nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visitation on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.

Daniel’s graveside service will be celebrated on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at 11 a.m. in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Daniel’s name to the charitable organization of one’s choice.

