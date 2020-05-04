Daniel F. Dennehy, Jr. of Quincy passed away May 1.

Beloved husband of Bernice Hannan of Quincy. Loving father of Amanda Dennehy. Cherished grandfather of 5 grandchildren in N.S., Canada. Son of the late Daniel F., Sr. and Gertrude Dennehy. Loving brother of 10 siblings and the late Joanne Hadayia. He also leaves many nieces and nephews and 4 step children.

Daniel served honorably in the U.S. Army. He volunteered for many years at the many V.A. hospitals. He was a long-time member of the Elks and American Legion Post. He was a graduate of B.C. High and UMass Boston. He worked for State Street Bank and latter was a counselor for Nin Fen Corp and CASCAP Inc.

Dan was a very honorable man who strongly lived his faith daily.

Due to current health conditions services will be private. A Mass of Christian Burial will be performed at a future date to be announced to family and friends.

For online condolences please visit hamellydon.com.