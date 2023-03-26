Daniel J. Doyle, 62

Daniel J. Doyle, age 62, a lifelong resident of Quincy, died peacefully, Saturday, March 25, 2023 at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth, in the comfort of his loving family, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Daniel was born, raised, and educated in Quincy. He was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1978, and also attended Quincy Junior College.

Daniel was proud to have served in the United States Army.

He was employed in the computer industry for several years as a computer programmer.

Dan loved the ocean and boating. He enjoyed spending time with his brother, Kevin, family members, and his many friends.

Beloved son of Patricia J. (Lawton) Doyle of Quincy and the late Joseph A. Doyle.

Devoted brother of Joseph A. Doyle and his wife Cheryl of Sandwich, Steven P. Doyle of Whitman, Kevin M. Doyle and his wife Lisa of Weymouth.

Dan is also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and a great nephew and nieces, and many cousins and friends.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Tuesday, March 28, from 4 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Funeral Services will be conducted at the funeral home on Wednesday, March 29, at 10:30 a.m. Interment to follow at Pine Hill Cemetery, West Quincy.

For those who wish, donations in Daniel’s memory may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.

You are invited to visit www.sweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.