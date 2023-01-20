Daniel J. Munkley Jr., 71

Daniel Joseph Munkley Jr., of Quincy, died suddenly on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at the Boston Medical Center. He was 71.

Dan was born in Quincy on January 21, 1951, and was the son of the late Daniel Joseph Munkley Sr. and Anna (Sharp) Munkley. He was raised in West Quincy, attended local schools, and graduated from Boston College High School. Dan was a longtime employee in the Respiratory and Endoscopy Departments of Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

Dan had an exceptional memory. Some of his interests included astronomy, movies, photography, botany, knot-tying, kite flying, and bubble-making. His love for animals was unmatched. Dan had a wide range of skills, acting as an electrician, mechanic, carpenter, engineer, or whatever else the situation called for. A talented handyman, he was often guilty of fixing a problem before you even knew it existed.

A man of many hidden talents, his children were never surprised to hear an old story and learn something new about Dan. Such stories include the time he converted his orange van from standard transmission to automatic for a cross country road trip, playing keyboard and harmonica in a band with his friends, or helping build a log cabin house in Maine from the ground up.

Dan loved his family more than anything. He found great joy in spending time with his grandchildren and always had something different and exciting to share with them. Whether he showed up for a whole afternoon or for five minutes before bedtime, Ella and Oscar always had his undivided attention.

He loved spending time outdoors, evident through his many years of road trips, camping, climbing, and hiking the White Mountains and National Parks. Dan loved his winter camping trips with friends to Mount Washington and Mount Katahdin.

Dan was a pillar in the local Scouting community, acting as a teacher, a mentor, and a leader for many years. His hard work and commitment to the Boy Scouts of America inspired all ranks and ages of scouts.

Always free-spirited and true to himself, Dan’s thoughtfulness, creativity, kindness and giving nature are only but a part of his legacy. He was well known for doing everything he could to help family, friends, or anyone in need. He will be missed by all the lives he touched.

Dan was the dedicated father of Caitlin M. Macdonald and her husband Kevin of Florida, Colleen M. McAlpin and her husband Stephen of Weymouth, and Daniel J. Munkley III of Hawaii. He was the loving grandfather of Ella Macdonald of Florida and Oscar McAlpin of Weymouth. Dan was the dear brother of Robert Ward and his wife Barbara of Hingham, and Ann McLaughlin and her husband John of Mattapoisett. He also leaves behind his former wife and friend Karen Munkley of Quincy, as well as many loving nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

Relatives and friends are kindly invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Sunday, January 22, 2023, 3-7 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock Street, Quincy.

His funeral service and interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Quincy Friends of Scouting at 21 Puritan Dr., Quincy, MA 02169 for the Dan Munkley Campership Fund, founded in his memory.