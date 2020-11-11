Daniel J. Suter, 39

Daniel J. Suter, age 39, a lifelong Quincy resident, passed away, unexpectedly, at his home, Thursday, November 5, 2020.

Daniel was born in Dorchester, raised and educated in Quincy. He was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1999.

He was formerly employed as an optometric technician for LensCrafters for several years.

Dan was an avid Boston sports fan, especially of the Boston Red Sox. He also enjoyed fishing. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family.

Beloved son of Patricia B. (Thompson) and Frank Arlington of Quincy. Devoted brother of Sonja Martin and her husband Jason of Middleboro. Loving uncle of Jacob, Benjamin, and Samuel Martin.

Dan is also survived by an aunt, Susan Hurlebaus and her husband Tom, and two cousins, Anne Hurlebaus and Jenny Daley, all of Braintree.

At the request of the family, funeral services were private.

For those who wish, donations in Daniel’s memory may be made to Father Bill’s & MainSpring, 430 Belmont Street, Brockton, MA 02301.

