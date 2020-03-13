Daniel M. Coletti, 94

Daniel M. Coletti, age 94, a lifelong Quincy resident, died peacefully, Monday, March 9, 2020, at the Southeast Rehabilitation and Skilled Care Center in North Easton, surrounded by his loving family.

Daniel was born and raised in Quincy, to the late Valentino and Catherine (Tempesta) Coletti. He was the owner and operator of the former Crown Plastering Company in Quincy for thirty years and was a member of the Bricklayers Union.

Daniel was a proud World War II veteran, having served with the 10th Infantry Regiment of the U.S. Army. He participated in the battles and campaigns of Normandy, Northern France, Rhineland, Central Europe, and Ardennes. Daniel received the Combat Infantryman Badge, the European African Middle Eastern Theater Ribbon w/ 5 Bronze Stars, the Good Conduct Ribbon, and the Purple Heart w/1 Oak Leaf Cluster for wounds received on Sept. 25, 1944 in France and on March 22, 1945 in Germany.

He was a member of the Cyril P. Morrissette American Legion Post #294 in Quincy. Dan enjoyed languages and history and was an avid gardener. Most of all, he was dedicated to his family, especially his children and grandchildren, supporting all their many activities and accomplishments.

Beloved husband of the late Betty E. (Russo) Coletti. Devoted father of Lauren M. Coletti of Quincy and her friend Michael Ogle of Braintree, Mark D. Coletti and his wife Joanne of Marshfield. Father-in law of the late Charles E. Moore. Loving grandfather of Peter D. Moore, Mark J. Coletti, Andrew C. Coletti, and the late Ryan M. Moore.

One of seven siblings, Dan was the dear brother of Loretta Evans of Claremont, NH, Geraldine Coletti, Ann Marie Coletti, both of Quincy, and predeceased by Paul, Joseph, and Louis “Smiler” Coletti.

He was also survived by many nieces and nephews, and his dear friends, Bianca and Paul Perotti of Quincy, James Carson of Quincy and the late Russell G. Erikson.

Funeral Services will be conducted at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, Wednesday, March 18 at 10 o’clock. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting Hours at the funeral home Tuesday 5 – 7 p.m. Interment, with military honors, at Mount Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy

In lieu of flowers, donations in Daniel’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

