Daniel M. Dewey, 76

Daniel M. Dewey, a longtime resident of Quincy, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020. He was 76.

Born in Everett, he was a son of the late Judge George Dewey and Catherine (Murdock) Dewey. Dan was raised in Marlboro, and was a graduate of Marian High School in Framingham. Mr. Dewey was a United States Marine Corps. Sergeant, serving in Vietnam. He earned his undergraduate degree from Texas A & M, and later earned two master’s degrees; one in business and another in criminal justice from Anna Maria College.

Dan served as a probation officer in Framingham, Marlboro, and Quincy. He was appointed to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Parole Board by Governor Weld in 1993 and was the longest serving board member in the Commonwealth. He was the Commandant of the William R. Caddy Marine Corps League Detachment in North Quincy, a longtime member of the Nickerson Post in Squantum, and life member of the Disabled American Veterans, Chapter 29 in Braintree. He was also involved for many years with the Quincy Veteran’s Council. Dan was an avid reader of history and loved his summer vacations with his family in North Conway, New Hampshire.

Dan was the beloved husband of 39 years to Kathleen (Kelly) Dewey of Quincy, and the devoted father of Daniel Dewey and his wife Alla Baranovsky of Westborough, and Aileen Quilty and her husband Conor of Quincy. He was the proud and loving Grampy of Cullen and Lily Quilty of Quincy, Daniel Baranovsky-Dewey, Alexander Baranovsky, and Nikita Baranovsky, all of Westborough. Dan was the brother of Frank Dewey and his wife Suzi, Cathy Treveloni and her husband Ron, Paul Dewey and his wife Patsy all of New Jersey, John Dewey of Marlboro, and the late George Dewey and Susan Anderson. He was also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In light of current circumstances, the immediate services will be private, with burial at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. A memorial visitation and Mass will be planned for a future date. An announcement will be published in this newspaper and on the funeral home website. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that expressions of sympathy be made in Dan’s memory to the Disabled American Veterans, State House, Room 546, Boston,MA 02133, or visit dav.org

