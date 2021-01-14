Daniel M. Smith, 28

Daniel Martin “Dan” Smith, 28, of Braintree, formerly of Quincy, died suddenly following a long battle with hemochromatosis on Jan. 11 at Cape Cod Hospital in Hyannis.

Dan was born in Weymouth on April 11, 1992. He was a cherished son of Randall W. and Christine A. (King) Smith of Braintree. He was the loving brother of Abigail Elkins and her spouse Lewis, Dehlia Smith and Kelly Marr, all of Braintree. Also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Dan lived most of his life in Braintree and was a 2010 graduate of Braintree High School. He played football and was the captain of the wrestling team. After graduation, Dan attended Le Cordon Bleu in Boston. Dan worked his way around a few restaurants in Boston and the South Shore.

His passion was pastry. Dan’s dream job was realized when he became a pastry chef at Fenway Park. He also opened his own small pastry business: Fit For A King Confections.

Dan loved to cook, his family and dogs. Dan will be missed by all the lives he touched.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Friday, January 15, 2021 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY.

His Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at the Divine Mercy Parish in St. Ann’s Church, Quincy at 10 AM.

Following cremation, Dan will be interred privately.

Memorial donations may be made to the Red Sox Foundation, 4 Jersey St., Boston, MA 02215.