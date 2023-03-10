Daniel McAuliffe, Jr., 74

Daniel McAuliffe, Jr., age 74, of North Easton, died suddenly, Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at the Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro, in the comfort of his loving family.

Daniel was born in Quincy to the late Delia (Coletti) and Daniel McAuliffe, Q.P.D., retired. Raised in Quincy, he was a graduate of Archbishop Williams High School, Class of 1966 and was also a graduate of Boston College in 1970. He has lived in North Easton for thirty-eight years, previously in Brockton.

He was employed in the banking industry and was a senior vice-president and loan review officer for many years. For the past fifteen years, Daniel was a self-employed independent consultant and owner of Galahad Associates LLC, specializing in commercial loan appraisals.

Dan was devoted to his family and especially his children and grandchildren, supporting all their many activities and accomplishments.

Beloved husband of the late Joanne E. (Howard) McAuliffe

Devoted father of Daniel McAuliffe III and his wife Ann of Bourne and Erin E. McAuliffe of Taunton.

Loving grandfather of Daniel M. McAuliffe and Katherine E. McAuliffe, and Adelaide Joanne McAuliffe.

Longtime partner of Janet Fitzpatrick of South Dennis.

He is also survived by many extended family members and friends.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Wednesday, March 15, from 5 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy, on Thursday, March 16, at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Blue Hill Cemetery in Braintree.

For those who wish, donations in Daniel’s memory may be made to Old Colony Hospice and Palliative Care, 321 Manley Street, West Bridgewater, MA 02379.

You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.