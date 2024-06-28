Daniel R. Chiachio, 73

Daniel Richard Chiachio, of Quincy, died unexpectedly in his home on Tuesday, June 25, 2024. He was 73.

Daniel was born in Quincy on March 12, 1951, and was the son of the late Peter and Julia Chiachio. He was raised in Weymouth, attended local schools and graduated from Weymouth High School. After graduation, Daniel enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. and proudly served his country during the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged on Sept. 27, 1972.

Following his time in the service, Daniel became a mason and started his own company, Chiachio Masonry in Quincy. He semi-retired in 2014 but has always continued working in masonry.

Daniel was the beloved husband of Mary E. (Reynolds) Chiachio, with whom he shared many loving years of marriage. He was the devoted father of the late Daniel Chiachio, Andrew P. Chiachio and his wife Marissa of Abington, Timothy J. Chiachio and his wife Jessica of Bridgewater. Daniel was the loving grandfather of Drew, Abigail, and Jack Chiachio, all of Bridgewater. He was the dear brother of Roberta Benedict and her husband Peter of Wareham, Peter Chiachio and his wife Juanita of New Hampshire, and the late Richard Chiachio. Daniel is also survived by his mother-in-law Phyllis (Williams) Reynolds, sister-in-law Phyllis Reynolds, brother-in-law John Reynolds, many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family members and friends.

Following cremation, Daniel will be interred privately at a later date.

Visiting hours are respectfully omitted.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Daniel’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

