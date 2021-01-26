Daniel R. Saunders, 80

Daniel R. Saunders, age 80, of Plymouth, died peacefully, Sunday, January 24, 2021 at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital—Plymouth.

Dan was born in Quincy, to the late Hester C. (Harkins) and John T. Saunders, D.M.D. He was raised and educated in Quincy, where he spent much of his life. Dan lived in Plymouth for the past year, previously in Braintree for six years.

Dan worked for Meals on Wheels preparing and delivering food for many years. He was a devoted and lifelong member of Saint John the Baptist Parish in Quincy and enjoyed his many roles within the church community for over forty years. Dan was the family historian, often taking pictures and creating photo albums to share at family gatherings.

Beloved brother of J. Thomas Saunders and his wife Pauline of Florida, Anne M. Fitzgerald of Quincy and her late husband Jim, Robert H. Saunders and his wife Maureen of Marshfield, and the late Eileen H. Buckley and her husband Joseph.

Family was important to Dan, who was also survived by nineteen nieces and nephews; forty grand-nieces and grandnephews; and one great-great niece.

At the request of the family, funeral services are private.

For those who wish, donations in Dan’s memory may be made to Saint John the Baptist Church, c/o 556 Washington Street, Quincy, MA 02169.

Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.