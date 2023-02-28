Daniel T. Dzengeleski, 63

Daniel Thomas Dzengeleski, 63, of Holbrook and formerly (and more recently) of Braintree, entered into eternal rest on the evening of February 21, 2023 after several years of declining health.

Dan was the loving son of Edward M. Dzengeleski of Braintree and the late Lorraine (Nee) Dzengeleski. Dear brother of Michael Dzengeleski and companion Tina, of Braintree, Edward Dzengeleski and his wife Anne of Hingham and Reverend Martin Dzengeleski, Pastor, Holy Trinity Parish, Quincy. He is also survived by many cousins, aunts and uncles.

Dan was a graduate of Braintree High School, and worked as a machinist for many years. He was a man of faith who trusted in his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ to see him safely home. He greatly appreciated receiving Holy Communion frequently from his brother and priest. In his healthier days he enjoyed yard sales and auctions searching for antiques.

Dan spent most of his recent years tethered to an oxygen tank and watching the old classic tv and westerns with his Dad. He also really enjoyed chatting on the phone and going on outings to breakfast or lunch, rides in the countryside exploring rural New England parks and zoos while listening to oldies music and enjoying the scenery with family. He will be greatly missed until we see him again in God’s Kingdom.

Visiting hours were held on Sunday, February 26, 2023 from 4:00-7:00PM, in Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 227 Sea Street, Quincy. A Mass of Christian burial was celebrated in Our Lady of Good Counsel Church on Monday, February 27, 2023 at 11AM, immediately followed by a celebration of life luncheon in the parish hall located in the lower level of the church. Interment was private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Daniel’s memory may be made to: Holy Trinity Parish, 227 Sea Street, Quincy, MA 02169.