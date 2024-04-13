Daniel T. Wong, 75

Daniel T. Wong, age 75, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Monday, April 1, 2024, at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston.

He was born on April 27, 1948, in China, to Chap Yuen and Lin Chu Wong. He was a 1979 graduate of Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada. He moved to Boston and married Lillian Wong on September 1, 1973. He worked as a Systems Officer at State Street Corporation for over 20 years. After he retired, he got bored and worked as a part-time realtor for leisure for a few years. Daniel truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; chatting with friends and family, eating, watching movies, game shows like Wheel of Fortune and Family Feud, cooking shows and spending time with his family.

Daniel was a very friendly, genuine and easy going person. He had a natural ability to reach people in a deep and positive way. He had always enjoyed helping others without expecting anything in return.

He is survived by his wife, Lillian; two sons, Edward and Michael; daughter, Jennifer; grandson, Eden; four sisters, Sandra (Victor), Susanna (Carland), Linda (Patrick) and Helen (Kin) and brother-in-law, Ming (Ching); and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Family, friends, and others whose lives Daniel touched are invited to attend his visiting hours at Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy, MA, from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 19, 2024. A procession will leave the funeral home to go to Daniel’s home (Quincy) before his interment at Forest Hills Cemetery in Boston.