Daniel W. Mullin, 60, of Quincy, formerly of South Boston, died peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at the Webster Park Rehabilitation in Rockland.

Born in Boston on October 23, 1960, he was raised in South Boston and attended local schools. Daniel graduated from the Christopher Columbus High School in Boston’s North End with the Class of 1978. He later went to work as a purchasing agent for Bennett Electrical. He was a hardworking individual, and never missed a day of work.

Those who knew Daniel know of his love for golf. If there wasn’t snow on the ground, Daniel made his way to the course. In his spare time, he also enjoyed going to the gym, watching NASCAR and his favorite sports teams: Las Vegas Raiders and Boston Celtics.

Daniel was an honest person and loved his family and dogs very much. There wasn’t anything he wouldn’t do for those he cared for. He will be missed by all the lives he touched.

Daniel was a cherished son of Eleonore (Mickiewicz) Mullin of Quincy, and the late Daniel P. Mullin. He was the devoted brother of Theresa Gilbert and her husband Neal of Quincy, Elena Mullin and her husband Howard Carson of Philadelphia, Barbara Mullin of Billerica, and Gregory Mullin of Quincy. Daniel was the loving uncle of Kerrianne Provost and her husband Jared of Billerica, Sarah and Steven Gilbert, both of Quincy, Daniel and Robert Magill, both of Billerica. He was the loving great uncle of Sean, Riley, and Connor Provost, all of Billerica. Daniel is also survived by many loving cousins, extended family, and friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Sunday, October 3, 2021, 4-8PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. The family requests that all visitors wear a face mask.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 8:45AM on Monday, October 4, 2021, prior to the Funeral Mass in Our Lady of Czestochowa Catholic Parish-South Boston, at 10AM.

Following cremation, Daniel will be interred privately in Milton Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Daniel’s name to MSPCA, Attn: Donation, 350 S. Huntington Ave., Jamaica Plain, MA 02130 or Alzheimer’s Association, MA Chapter, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452.

