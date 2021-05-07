Danielle M. Coté, 36, of Braintree, formerly of Squantum, Quincy, passed away peacefully in her home May 4, 2021.

She was the daughter of the late Arthur J. Coté, late of South Boston, and the late Mary T. (Carroll) Coté, late of Charlestown.

Danielle was the proud mother of Cash Benson of Braintree. Loving sister of Joseph Coté and his wife Marie of Braintree, and Meaghan Coté and her husband Tony Gallagher of Holbrook. Funny prankster-playing auntie of Caleigh, Amelia, Reigna, Rory and Juniper, she is also survived by extended family and many dear friends.

She was a proud, hardworking RN at Boston Medical Center and a graduate of Quincy College and Curry College.

Memorial visiting hours Monday, May 10, from 5:00-8:00pm at Hamel-Lydon Chapel and Cremation Service of Massachusetts, 650 Hancock St, Wollaston. Her Memorial Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, May 11, at 12:30pm in St. Ann’s Church, 757 Hancock St, Wollaston. Burial private.

Memorial donations may be made to The Home for Little Wanderers, 10 Guest St., Boston, MA 02135 or online at thehome.org.

To sign her virtual guestbook, leave condolences messages, or for more information visit hamellydon.com.