Darliene M. Stuart, 50

Darliene M. “Dee” Stuart, age 50, a lifelong resident of Quincy, died Thursday, December 31, 2020.

Darliene was born in Quincy, to the late William J. and Darliene M. (Pike) Stuart. Raised and educated in Quincy, she was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1988. She then received an Associate’s degree from Quincy College.

Devoted mother of Kristine E. “Krissy” Wilson. Sister of Tammy L. Minor of Quincy and her late husband Lewis, Randy J. Stuart and his wife Jennifer of North Carolina, Richard A. Stuart and his companion Sandy of Weymouth, Scott E. Stuart and his wife Diana of Braintree, and the late William J. Stuart and his surviving wife Sherri Ann of Rockland. She was predeceased by her longtime companion, Sterling Edison. She is survived by her lifelong friend and Krissy’s godmother, Michele Babineau. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In light of current events, funeral services were private.

For those who wish, donations in Darliene’s memory may be made to the Joslin Diabetes Center, 1 Joslin Place, Boston, MA 02215.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.