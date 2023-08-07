David A. Deskins, 79

David A. Deskins, age 79, of Quincy, died peacefully, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023 in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Dave was born in Ottawa, KS to the late Guy P. and Letha (Marconette) Deskins. Dave was raised and educated in Kansas. In 1963, he enlisted in the Navy and served aboard the USS Wainwright (DLG-28). The ship was commissioned in Boston in January 1966 and it was then that he and Elaine first met. He was a proud Veteran having served his country in the Vietnam War.

After leaving the Navy, Dave took a position at St. Anthony’s Shrine in Boston where he worked for the next 47 years.

In 1969, Dave & Elaine made their home in Quincy Point and it was at the bottom of their dead-end street that Dave found his second home at Town River Yacht Club where he was a lifetime member.

Dave will always be remembered for his love of country music, his famous country idioms and of course his crazy dance moves.

Beloved husband for fifty-five years of Elaine (Ralph) Deskins. Devoted father of Pamela Zanowski and her husband Stephen (deceased) of Summerville, SC, Susan Collett and her husband Brian of Hanover, MA. Dave was predeceased by his sons, David, Jr. and Gregory Deskins. Proud Papa of Will & Meghan Collett of Hanover, MA and Zachary & Kaitlyn Zanowski of Summerville, SC. Dear brother of Nancy Gailey and Linda Waldron of Osage City, KS and the late Gary and Rick Deskins. Dave was blessed with many special friends in his life, especially Jim & Joyce O’Neill.

Visiting hours will be held at Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Avenue, Milton on Sunday, August 6, from 2 -6 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday August 7, 2023, in St. Joseph’s Church, 550 Washington Street, Quincy Point on at 10 o’clock. Interment with military honors to follow at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

The family would like to extend their deepest appreciation to Dr. Gao and his team at MGH and the NVNA Hospice for their compassionate care.

For those who wish, donations in Dave’s memory may be made to St. Anthony’s Shrine Lazarus Ministry or Vietnam Veterans of America.