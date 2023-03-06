David B. Eisenhauer, 63

David B. Eisenhauer, age 63, of Quincy, died suddenly, Thursday, March 2, 2023 at home.

David was born, raised, and educated in Quincy. He was a graduate of Quincy Vocational Technical School, Class of 1978.

He lived in Quincy for most of his life.

David was proud to have served in the United States Army during the late 1970s and early 1980s.

He was employed as a taxi driver with the Yellow Cab Company of Quincy for many years.

Devoted father of Katie Jacobsen of San Diego, Calif., and Diane Berardi of Utah.

Loving grandfather of Davy Holiday, PFC, USMC, Xavier Jacobsen, Kareem Jacobsen, and Elanya Berardi.

Beloved son of the late Milton J. Eisenhauer, the late Elizabeth A. “Betty” (Harding) Alvarado and her late husband Jose A. “Toni” Alvarado.

Dear brother of Mark T. Eisenhauer of New Mexico, Milton J. Eisenhauer, Jr. of Florida, Phillip F. Fisher, Jr. and his husband Jerry of Texas, Virginia A. “Ginny” Gilmartin of Hanover, Juanita A. Alvarado and her husband Jonathan F. Ford of New Hampshire, and predeceased by Robert B. Eisenhauer, Bettyanne M. Sylvia and her surviving husband Charles of Florida.

David is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Memorial Visitation will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Ave, Quincy, on Friday, March 10, from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Funeral Services will be conducted at the funeral home at 11:30 a.m. Inurnment, with military honors, to follow at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne.

In lieu of flowers, and due to floral restrictions at the cemetery, donations in David’s memory may be made to the charity of your choice.