David C. Savage, 51

David Charles Savage of Quincy, passed away suddenly on February 1st, 2024, at the young age of 51.

Born in Fort Dix, New Jersey, he was raised in South Boston and graduated from Don Bosco Tech in Boston where he then went on to serve in the U.S. Navy. After David’s service in the military he enjoyed spending his time being a disc jockey, gaming, spending time with family, connecting with his daughter, taking walks with the dog and finding new projects to do to help others.

Beloved son of Elaine M Savage (Cogliano) of Quincy and the late Charles J. Savage Jr.. Loving father of Skylar Savage of Norfolk, VA. Cherished brother of Matthew Savage and his wife Ellen of Braintree. Surpassed by cherished sister Sandra Savage of Weymouth. Proud pet owner of Rocco and Enzo. Also will be lovingly remembered by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visitation for David Thursday 10- 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of David to Quincy Animal Shelter, 440R E. Squantum St., Quincy, MA 02171. Funeral Services under the direction of Hamel-Lydon Chapel, 650 Hancock St., Quincy.