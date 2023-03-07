David E. Peak, 78

David E. “Dave” Peak, 78 of Weymouth MA, (formerly of Hingham, MA) passed away suddenly surrounded by his loved ones on Sunday, March 5th 2023. Dave is survived by his wife of 16 years, Dona Centofanti Peak, and proceeded in death by his late wife Elaine Peak (Dimascio) (d. 1991). Father of Brendon (Faith) Peak of Hingham, Brian Peak of Fort Lauderdale FL, step-father to Lisa Centofanti (Brycen Hudock) of Gordonsville VA and Jeneen (Rudy) Giannandrea of Braintree, grandfather to Charles, Cora, and Casey Peak of Hingham, Alexa John and Anya Hudock of Gordonsville, VA, and Gianna, John, and Bianca Giannandrea of Braintree, MA. Pet-father to the late Leo, his golden-retriever, grand pet-father to Harley and Ralphie.

Dave grew-up in Wollaston, MA, comes from a large loving family preceded in death by parents Philip G. Peak Sr. (d. 2006) and Constance Peak (McNulty) (d. 2000) and sister Irene Lomanno (d. 2012), brother to Philip G. (Marianne) Peak Jr. of Marshfield, James Peak of Hingham, Julie DePersis of Scarborough, ME, and Cathy (Roy) Lucas of Wayland. Dave’s peaceful passing occurred while vacationing in Naples, FL.

Dave, a United States Marine Corps veteran, graduated from North Quincy HS in 1961 and later attended and graduated from Northeastern University, Cum Laude. Dave worked for Verizon (formerly New England Telephone) as a Project Manager for 43 years and retired in 2004, enjoying a 19-year retirement. Dave enjoyed a full active life from sailing on his sailboat “Nu-Wave” to being a runner with the Hingham Striders Running Club, and skier. During Dave’s retirement he enjoyed playing golf at his home course, Weathervane Golf Club, as well as his winter golf in Naples, FL with his many friends, neighbors, and family members whom he treasured. In addition Dave loved driving his Porsche, taking his grandkids out for golf cart rides and ice cream, walks on the beach, and traveling. More than anything, Dave’s greatest joy was being with his beloved family and friends. The biggest smile you would see on his face is when he was with his children, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, and extended family members and friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Wednesday, March 15 from 4-8 p.m. at the Pyne Keohane Funeral Home, 21 Emerald St. (off Central St.), Hingham. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the funeral home at 9 a.m. on Thursday, March 16 prior to the Funeral Mass in Church of the Resurrection, Hingham at 10 a.m. Burial in St. Paul’s Cemetery, Hingham. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.