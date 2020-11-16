David F. Andrew, 70

David F. Andrew, age 70, a lifelong Quincy resident, died peacefully, Saturday, November 14, 2020, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving daughters.

David was born in Quincy, to the late Pearl B. (Mullaney) and Thomas C. Andrew, Deputy Chief, Q.F.D, Retired. Raised and educated in Quincy, he was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1968.

David was employed as a salesman for F.W. Webb Company for over twenty-five years. He retired in 2016.

He loved music, especially the blues, and was an avid Boston sports fan. Most of all, David enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his daughters and grandchildren.

Devoted father of Stacey H. DiPietro and her husband Eric of Whitman, and Devan P. Andrew and her boyfriend James Hall of Quincy. Loving Grampy of Abel and Freya Hall-Andrew. And Grampy Dave of Falicia and Keira Hall. Dear brother of Carol D. O’Neil of Weymouth and her late husband Nicholas, and the late Paul W. Andrew, Q.F.D., Ret. and his surviving wife Kathleen of New Hampshire. Former husband of Nancy C. (Campbell) Andrew of Quincy. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews, and many loyal friends.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Tuesday, November 17, from 4-6 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. In light of current events, funeral services and interment will take place privately. Services are operating in accordance with current guidelines.

You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.