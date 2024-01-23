David F. DeCristofaro, 67

David F. DeCristofaro of Pawtucket, RI, formally a longtime resident of Quincy, passed away on Saturday January 20, 2024. He was 67.

He was born in Quincy to Laura B. (Lutes) and James A. DeCristofaro and raised in Quincy Point. David graduated from the Quincy Vocational Technical School and found a career as a pipe fitter. He went on to creating his own company, DFARO Enterprises, for many years.

David adored his family and very much enjoyed every moment spent with his children, grandchildren, siblings and extended family. He was an avid cook and loved making dinner for the family. If he wasn’t fixing up dinner, he could fix just about anything else around the house. Summers were spent in the house he built on Sunrise Lake in NH with his late wife, Lisa. The two eventually lived there year-round before her passing. They took root and made many friends during their time there. His brother owned the house next door, which made it easy to have the entire family up. He enjoyed going out on his boat on Sunrise Lake or going on a joyride in the golf cart with his dog, Oreo.

David was passionate and wore his heart on his sleeve. He truly loved and cared for his family and friends so deeply. It was tough love, but it was love through and through. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Beloved husband of 23 years to the late Lisa E. DeCristofaro (Hellested). Devoted father to Damara Angelina DeCristofaro and her fiancé John Songer of Pawtucket, RI and Danette Elaine Welch and her husband Christopher of Marshfield. Loving brother to Paul DeCristofaro and his wife Ellen of North Easton, Linda Marani and her husband John of Halifax, and Joan Dunne and her husband John of Walpole. Cherished grandfather of Cooper David Songer and Christopher James Welch Jr. Also survived by his sister-in-law, Cynthia DeCristofaro, of Braintree and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his brother, Robert DeCristofaro and his parents, Laura B. (Lutes) and James A. DeCristofaro.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visitation on Friday, January 26th, from 4-8 PM at the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock Street, QUINCY. A funeral service will be celebrated on Saturday, January 27th at 11 AM at the Keohane Funeral Home. Cremation to follow.