David F. Mullen, 62

David Francis Mullen, 62, of Abington and formerly of Quincy, died suddenly at his home on Monday, November 9, 2020.

Born in Boston, David was raised in Quincy and was the son of the late Francis and Mary (Pashby) Mullen. David graduated from Archbishop Williams High School with the Class of 1975. After High School, David continued his education at North Adams State College, where he earned his undergraduate degree in business administration. He found his passion working in the restaurant industry, and later transitioned into automotive sales. When not working, David loved spending time with his family, spending summers in Cape Cod and New Hampshire and vacationing at Walt Disney World. He was a history buff and trivia master, as well as an excellent cook.

David was a dedicated father to his two sons, Leo and Alex. If you asked David what his greatest accomplishment was, he would answer, “being a father”. He never failed to say, “I love you” to his sons and family members each time they spoke. David taught his children to enjoy every moment that life has to offer. His legacy continues through his children and family. He will be deeply missed by all of the lives he has touched.

David was the loving husband of Carolyn Mullen of Abington and the devoted father of Leo and Alex Mullen, both of Abington. He was the dear brother of Susan Mullen of Quincy, Janet Higgins and her husband Peter of Quincy, and the late Steven Mullen. David was a cherished uncle of John Higgins and his wife Hilary of Pennsylvania and Christine Higgins and her fiancé Shane Sullivan of Braintree. He is also survived by many other loving nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 9-10 AM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY.

David’s Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at the Divine Mercy Parish in St. Ann’s Church, Quincy at 10:30 AM.

David will be later interred privately.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in David’s name may be sent to the American Diabetes Association, 10 Speen St., 2nd Floor, Framingham, MA 01701.

