David G. Jones, 55

David G. Jones of Brockton, formerly of Quincy, passed away suddenly Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at the age of 55. He was born in Boston MA, and raised in Quincy, the son of the late Joseph Jones and Mary Louise O’Reilly. He attended Quincy Vocational Technical School, Class of 1986.

Partner of Joan Baker, of Brockton. David is survived by his sisters Theresa Jones and Carol Brown and her husband William, brother Christopher Jones and his wife Sarah, nephews, Joshua Brown and Christopher Jones, and nieces, Erin Jones and Sarah Brown. He is also survived by many cousins and several aunts and uncles.

David also graduated from Benjamin Franklin Institute for Technology and for most of his adult life worked as a sprinkler fitter. Most recently, he was a maintenance supervisor in Brockton.

David was best known as a friendly person who could strike up a conversation with anyone. He also had a knack for making people laugh.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the Visiting Hours on Thursday, March 16, 2023 from 4:00pm to 5:30pm to be immediately followed by a Funeral Service. Burial will be private.

Funeral arrangements are under the care of Hamel-Lyndon Chapel. For information and online condolences, please visit www.HamelLydon.com.