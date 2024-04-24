David G. Montani Sr., 95

David G. Montani Sr., age 95, of Dennis, formerly of Milton and West Quincy, died peacefully, Sunday, April 21, 2024 in the comfort of his home, surrounded by members of his loving family.

David was born on April 19, 1929, in West Quincy, to the late Frank and Aurora “Irene” (Carella) Montani. Raised and educated in Quincy, he was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1948, where he was an outstanding quarterback and member of the Q.H.S. Football Hall of Fame. He lived in Dennis for thirty years and previously in Milton for thirty-three years.

He began his career as an apprentice at the Fore River Shipyard, working for the Bethlehem Steel Company, where he first demonstrated a great ability to work with his hands and a mind that could envision what needed to be done. He left the shipyard to serve in the U.S. Navy Seabees, Mobile Construction Battalion One, as a Steel Worker 3/c, during the Korean conflict. After his military service, Dave returned to the shipyard to complete his apprenticeship, graduating Valedictorian in 1953.

In 1952, he married Christine Mae Antonelli, daughter of Larry and Josephine Antonelli. Together, Dave and Christine raised ten children, seven boys and three girls. Their years together were filled with the joy of watching their family grow, a marriage of full measure and grace.

Early in his career, Dave joined his father-in-law’s steel business, L. Antonelli Iron Works, leading the fabrication side of the company. From a small operation, the company would grow to become one of the largest steel fabricators and steel erectors in New England. Memorable projects would include the Altar for the 1979 Pope John Paul II visit to Boston, Fenway Park expansions, and the Basketball Hall of Fame.

Pre-deceased by Christine in 1988, Dave found love again and married Mary E. (St. John) McDonald in 1994, adding six step-children and numerous step-grandchildren to his family. Dave and Mary settled in Dennis, wintering in Florida and South Carolina until her death in 2012. They enjoyed visiting their extended family throughout the countryside, attending countless events and accomplishments of grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Dave loved the ocean, the beach, and hosting gatherings at the family’s Cape Cod residence. Never idle, he took on many projects around his home, puttering in his workshop to build personal treasures that ranged from jewelry boxes to book shelves, end tables to coat racks, cribbage boards and beyond. Anything he could dream up from a piece of scrap wood was fair game, as his creations found many a home with family and friends.

Active in community affairs throughout his life, Dave was a member of the Quincy Rotary Club, the American Legion, the Knights of Columbus, and a proud member of the Quincy Lodge of Elks for sixty-seven years. He also served on the board of directors for Catholic Charities of Boston and Fontbonne Academy in Milton.

A devout Catholic, he was a long-time parishioner of Saint Agatha’s Church in Milton and Saint Pius X Parish in Yarmouth. Dave lived a life of faith, family, and work, with extended bonds of love overflowing in all three priorities.

He is survived by his family. Devoted father of David, Jr., Frank, Loretta (Timothy) Porter, Larry (Mary), Daniel (Patricia), Christopher, Theresa, Anthony (Diane), and predeceased by son Michael Montani and daughter Mary Jo Montani.

Step-father of W. Kevin (Joan) McDonald, Susan (Paul) McDonald Osborn , Sean (Jaci) McDonald, William (Mary) McDonald, and pre-deceased by stepdaughter Kathleen McDonald, Diane McDonald Johnston and her husband Mark.

In addition to his fifteen grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren, twenty-two step grandchildren, and thirteen step great grandchildren, Dave is also survived by many nieces, nephews, in-laws, and extended family members.

The middle child of three siblings, Dave was predeceased by his older brother Albert Montani and his wife Joan, and his younger sister Irene Ciardelli Coombs and her husbands, Chick Ciardelli and George Coombs.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Saint Agatha Church, 432 Adams Street, Milton, on Monday, April 29, at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting Hours will be held at the Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Avenue, East Milton, on Sunday, April 28, from 2 – 5 p.m. Interment, with military honors, at Milton Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in David’s memory may be made to The Boston Home, Inc., 2049 Dorchester Avenue, Boston, MA 02124.

To leave the Montani’s a condolence message, please visit http://www.dolanfuneral.com.