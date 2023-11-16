David J. Ceriani, 88

David J. Ceriani, age 88, lifelong resident of Quincy passed away peacefully in his sleep on November 13, 2023. Husband of the late Patricia (Shaw) Ceriani his true love and who were happily married for 25 years and raised their three beautiful children together. They traveled around the world together and could cut up the dance floor like no other couple. David was the loving partner and soulmate of Kathleen Bishop of Sharon. Loving father of David Ceriani Jr. and his wife Nancy of Attleboro, Lois Belmonte and her husband James of Pembroke, Ronald Ceriani and his wife Debra of Weymouth. He was the devoted grandfather of three cherished granddaughters Elizabeth Belmonte of Pembroke, Ashley Belmonte and her fiancé Craig McClelland of Kingston and Emily Belmonte of Pembroke.

Dave served his country in the Navy Sea Bees. He retired from GTE Sylvania after a 30 year career as an IT Manager. During his time at GTE, he had the privilege to accept a transfer for 2 years and bring his family to Kwajalein, Marshall Islands in 1972-1974 where he ran the computer main frame for Missile Range of Marshall Islands.

Dave loved to travel and play golf. He enjoyed spending winters in the Villages or cruising around the world with Kathy. He was a member at Wollaston Golf Club in Milton for 25 years. He loved to dance Saturday nights with Kathy at the Bean Post and spending time with his family and friends.

David was a member of the Quincy Elks. He loved his pool and having everyone over to enjoy it where he was known as “Mr. C”.

Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend visiting hours and celebrate David’s life on Tuesday, November 21st between 10:00am -12:00pm at the Hamel Lydon Chapel, 650 Hancock Street, Quincy.

A Celebration of Life will be held for David at 1:00pm at the Terrill Room, 254 Quarry Street in Quincy following David’s interment at Mount Wollaston Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Legion Post by visiting www.legion.org/donate.