David J. Ring, 95

David J. Ring, age 95, of Quincy, died peacefully, Wednesday, September 2, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.

David was born in Boston, to the late John S. and Mary A. (Abely) Ring. Raised and educated in Dorchester, he was a graduate of Boston College High School, Class of 1942.

David lived in Quincy for most of his life and summered in Green Harbor, later becoming a permanent resident of Marshfield, until recently moving back to Quincy.

He proudly served in the United States Navy during World War II. He served aboard the U.S.S. Los Angeles (CA-135) where he was a “Plank Owner” (part of the first crew aboard ship) and U.S.S. Huntington (CL-107). He was awarded the American Theatre Ribbon and Victory Ribbon. He received an honorable discharge at the rank of lieutenant junior grade.

Upon his return, he earned his Bachelor’s degree from Boston College, Class of 1948.

David attained his Certified Public Accounting license, working at several prestigious firms in Boston’s Financial District. He taught Accounting at Chamberlain Junior College and Bentley College for several years, just before launching his career as a self-employed CPA.

Mr. Ring will long be remembered for being a Ham Radio operator (WA1-DRR) and his quiet wit.

Beloved husband of the late Mary H. (Golden) Ring. Devoted father of David J. Ring, Jr. of Marshfield, Joseph P. Ring and his wife Karen of Marshfield, John M. Ring and his wife April of Hull and Port Charlotte, Fla., Maura E. Ziegler and her husband Richard of Quincy, and the late Michael J. Ring. Loving grandfather of Meredith, David, Marisa, Kendra Ring, Patrick Ring, Christopher, Kerin and Shania Ziegler. Great grandfather of Sage and Avery. He was predeceased by his brothers, Paul J. Ring and J. Stuart Ring. David is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Friday, September 4, from 4 – 6 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Divine Mercy Parish in Saint Mary’s Church, 95 Crescent Street, West Quincy, on Saturday, September 5, at 10 a.m. Services are operating in accordance with current guidelines.

For those who wish, donations in David’s memory may be made to the Marshfield Council on Aging, 230 Webster Street, Marshfield, MA 02050.

You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.