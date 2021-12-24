David L. Gray, 87

David L. Gray, of East Bridgewater, formerly of Braintree, passed away peacefully on December 21, 2021, after a brief illness, at the age of 87.

Born and raised in Westbourne, TN, David was a retired firefighter for the Town of Braintree where he served the department for 35 years, retiring in 1997 as the Superintendent of the Fire Alarm Division. David proudly served his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean War, where he earned the National Defense Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal.

In his free time, David enjoyed boating and sailing, in which he sailed a boat with friends all throughout Europe. He was also a member and the former Steward of the Braintree Yacht Club. David was also a Licensed Plumber and worked for many years as a plumber in and around the South Shore. He was great at fixing things and enjoyed the challenge of tinkering with anything to make it work.

Above all, David just cherished the time he spent with his family and friends. A devoted husband, father, brother, grandfather, great grandfather and friend, David will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to have known him.

David was the beloved husband of Shirley (Aitken) Gray. Loving father of David L. Gray, Jr. and his wife Donna of Pembroke, Gary W. Gray of Weymouth, Gail E. Farquharson and her husband Douglas of Mendon and Todd N. Gray and his wife Leah of Mashpee. David was the youngest of 11 siblings and survived by Lois Davis of TN. Also survived by 8 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held at a time to be announced in the South Congregational Church, 1075 Washington St., Braintree.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in David’s name to the South Congregational Church, 1075 Washington St., Braintree, MA 02184 or the Disabled American Veterans, State House, Room 546, Boston, MA 02133.

Arrangements under the care of the Cartwright Funeral Home, Braintree.