David R. Johnston, 81

David Ramsay Johnston, age 81, of Quincy, died, Monday, April 20, 2020, at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital – Needham.

Born in Boston, to the late John L. and Isabella (Ramsay) Johnston, he was raised and educated in Quincy. He was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1956, and earned several graduate degrees from Boston University School of Education.

David served as a teacher and principal in the Quincy Public Schools and had also served as principal of the East Somerville Community School and the Kennedy School, both in Somerville. He had been retired for many years.

David had a lifelong love of the New England waters, including Quincy Bay and Rock Island Cove. He was the captain of many boats, including the Bonnie Lassie and The Lady Jane. He also enjoyed skiing and spending time with his family.

Beloved husband for fifty-nine years of Jane (Connaughton) Johnston. Devoted father of Steven D. Johnston, David A. Johnston and his wife AnnMarie, all of Quincy. Loving grandfather of Kendra Johnston, Sophia Johnston, Gabrielle Johnston, all of Quincy, and Mckayla Johnston of Portland, Maine. Dear brother of the late Robert L. Johnston and his surviving wife Carol of Quincy. He is also survived by his cousins, Beverly Zitting and her husband Roy of Utah, Betty Osborne and her husband Robert of Arizona, and Ellen Bassicia and her husband Frank of Pennsylvania.

In light of current events, funeral services were private.

For those who wish, donations in David’s memory may be made to Troop 6 Boy Scouts, 136 Darrow Street, Quincy, MA 02169.

Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Ave, Quincy.

You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.