David R. Larkin, 83

David R. Larkin, age 83, formerly of Brockton, Braintree, and Quincy, died peacefully, Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at Blue Hills Health and Rehabilitation Center in Stoughton, surrounded by his loving family.

David was born in Weymouth, to the late Richard E. and Rosemary (Reardon) Larkin. He was raised in Braintree and was a graduate of Archbishop Williams High School, Class of 1957, where he played football, hockey and baseball. He had lived in Brockton for fifteen years, previously in Braintree and Quincy for most of his life.

He was employed as an independent contractor for the HP Hood Milk Company for twenty years and later worked as an assembly supervisor at the 3M plant in Cambridge for eight years.

David served as an airman 1/c in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam era.

He was an avid gardener, cultivating both vegetables and flowers, and also enjoyed fishing and golfing.

Most of all, he was devoted to his family and was especially proud of his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Beloved husband of the late Doris L. (Carlson) Larkin. Devoted father of David R. Larkin, Jr. and his life partner Denise Groen of Milford, Donna M. McKenna and her husband Douglas of Berkley, and Debra A. Tripp and her husband Keith of South Carolina. Loving grandfather of Michael Driscoll, Matthew Driscoll and his wife Samantha, Candice, Michael and Dylan McKenna. Cherished great-grandfather of Colton, Caileb, Aurora, Alice, Mia, Declan, Bella and Caden.

David was one of seven siblings and was the dear brother of Grace Abourjaily of Fla., Rosemary Szafran of Pembroke and her late husband John, Ann Batal and her husband Joe of Fla., John Larkin and his wife Donna of Quincy, Louise Crespi and her husband Bob of Weymouth, and the late Paul Larkin and his surviving spouse Carol. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Sunday, November 7, from 2 – 4 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy, on Monday, November 8, at 10 a.m. Interment, with military honors, to follow at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

For those who wish, donations in David’s memory may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517.

