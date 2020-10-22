David Rose, 65

David Rose of Quincy passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at age 65.

He lived a quiet life and enjoyed camping and fishing.

The beloved son of the late Jesse G. Rose and Marie A. (Shinn) Rose, David was the loving brother of Darlene M. Kerr of Goshen, James Rose of Braintree and the late Sheila Rose; dear uncle of Raymond J. Rose, Jeffrey Rose, Kevin Rose.

Family and friends are invited to a graveside service on Friday, October 23 at 10:00AM at Blue Hill Cemetery 900 West St. Braintree.

Please meet at the funeral home parking lot at 9:30AM to go in procession to the grave.

Masks and social distancing will be required.

Funeral arrangements were made by the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home, 74 Elm St., Quincy.