David T. Urquhart

David Tanner Urquhart, of Quincy, died on Monday, June 17, 2024.

David was born in Boston on December 26, 1953, and was the son of the late Milford and Catherine Ruth (Gamble) Urquhart. He was raised in Quincy and Dorchester, attended local schools and graduated from Dorchester High School.

David was the loving brother of Margaret Arbeau of Dorchester, and the late Jean Nasalski and her late husband Paul. He was the devoted uncle of Amy Nasalski and her husband Tom Thibodeau of Whitinsville, and Joseph Nasalski and his wife Rachel of Mendon. David was the loving great uncle of Casey and Andrew Thibodeau, both of Whitinsville, Nicholas and Ella Nasalski, both of Mendon.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Monday, June 24, 2024, 9-11 AM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, June 24, 2024, at 12 PM in Mount Hope Cemetery, 355 Walk Hill St., Boston, MA 02131.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in David’s name to your local food pantry.

