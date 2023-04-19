David (Kee-Ting) To, of Quincy, died peacefully at his home on Thursday, April 13, 2023, with his family by his side after a long illness. David was born in Chenghai, Guangdong, China on May 15, 1938. A generation of hardship and war forced him to relocate to Hong Kong with his parents and younger siblings in the 1940s.

David was a dedicated educator with 44 years of distinguished service in both Hong Kong and the United States. He joined S.K.H. St. Peter’s Primary School in Hong Kong in 1966, served as Headmaster (Principal) there from 1975 to 1988.

In Hong Kong, David published three English grammar books between the years of 1972 to 1975, which collectively sold over 90,000 copies. He was also a member of the Hong Kong Education Television Committee and Board Secretary of St. Stephen’s Church and Hong Kong Chinese Christian Churches Union before immigrating to the United States with his family in 1988. David continued his education career by serving as a tenured Grade 9-12 English as a Second Language Teacher at Quincy High School in Massachusetts until he retired in 2008. Enlightenment and the principle of enabling others are values that David held dearly throughout his life.

Academically, David held a Master of Education Degree from Cambridge College, a Bachelor of Science Degree from Eastern Nazarene College, completed the Multicultural Education Program from Harvard University Graduate School of Education, as well as graduated from Northcote College of Education and Grantham College of Education in Hong Kong.

David was the beloved husband of Mabel To for over 57 years. He was the devoted father of Leonard To of Hong Kong and Kelvin To and his wife Ophelia Liu of Weymouth. David was the loving grandfather of Katie and Kacie To. He is also survived by 2 younger brothers, 1 younger sister, and many nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Saturday, April 29, 2023, 9-11 a.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.

His funeral service will be celebrated on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at 11 a.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, Quincy.

Services will conclude with interment in the Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree, MA 02184.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in David’s name to the Quincy High School ESL Department, 100 Coddington St., Quincy, MA 02169.

See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.