David W. Brown, 86

David William Brown of Quincy, passed away surrounded by the love of his family and friends at home on Monday, June 26, 2023, at age 86. David was raised and educated in Quincy, where he continued to live in his Merrymount childhood home up until his recent passing. He retired as the Director of Reference at Thayer Public Library in Braintree, where he was loved by many patrons and peers. Prior to that, David also worked as the Director of Hull Public Library, was a college Professor at McNeese University in Lake Charles, Louisiana, and an educator in Quincy Public Schools. In the late 1960s, David spent 3 years as a volunteer teaching impoverished children in Haiti, Honduras and the Dominican Republic.

After serving four years in the United States Army, David continued his education, earning undergraduate degrees from the University of Maine and Boston State College, as well as master’s degrees in both education and library Sciences form the University of Rhode Island and Boston University.

David had a real passion for the outdoors and pursued many adventures, including hiking, boating and camping. He was a protector and advocate for animals and owned many dogs over the years, most memorably his German Shepard, “Amigo”, who joined David on many of his outside treks.

Books, knowledge, and history were truly a joy to David. He continued to learn even in his later years, borrowing countless non-fiction audio books from the library. He loved to share his newfound knowledge with his family around the dinner table and always kept the conversation interesting.

Often referred to as the “Chess Master”, David welcomed many games of chess with family and friends and enjoyed teaching his grandchildren the finer strategies of the “Game of Kings”. His winning record was tough to beat but many tried- and failed.

David’s happiest moments were spent with his wife, Rita, who was his best friend. Together they traveled the world and raised a loving family. Family was always David’s top priority, and he embraced and supported them in a very special way, especially his precious grandchildren. He reveled in their successes and was generous with his wisdom.

Beloved husband of the late Rita E. Brown, cherished son of the late Dr. William John Brown (Brownie) and Alice (Faulkingham) Brown. Loving father of Alicia E. Carson and her husband Paul W. Sr. of Quincy, William J. Brown and his wife Patricia of Rockland; dear grandfather of Paul “PJ” Carson and his wife Taylor of Quincy, Zachary Carson of Quincy, Beatrix V. Brown of Rockland and the late Jonathan Brown; Great grandfather of Cora Josephine & Remy Jean Carson; brother of the late Helen Silveston. David is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to a funeral Mass, Saturday July 15th at 10 a.m. at Holy Trinity Parish, Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 237 Sea St., Quincy. Burial will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Dorchester with a brief military honor ceremony.

In lieu of flowers, donations in David’s memory can be made to Homeless Veterans at https://nechv.org/give-nechv/ways-of-giving/ and the National Multiple Sclerosis Society at https://www.nationalmssociety.org/Donate.