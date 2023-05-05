Dawn L. Williams, 65

Dawn Louise (Schnarr) Williams, of Clermont, Florida, died peacefully at her home on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. She was 65.

Dawn was born in Newport, Rhode Island on July 17, 1957, and was the daughter of the late David and Patricia (Merle) Schnarr. Dawn was raised in Virginia Beach and attended local schools. She earned her undergraduate degree in nursing from Curry College in Milton, Massachusetts. Dawn worked as an emergency room nurse at the Jordan Hospital in Plymouth for 15 years and was a nurse for a total of 20 years. She loved her career, her patients and all the relationships she built throughout the years.

Dawn was the beloved wife of Peter F. Williams QFD (ret.), and the devoted mother of Jennifer Eastman-Lawrence and her husband Jeff of W.Springfield. She was the loving grandmother of Alex and James Lawrence, both of W.Springfield, and is also survived by many loving extended family members and friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, 3-7 p.m. in the Pyne Keohane Funeral Home, 21 Emerald St. (off Central St.), Hingham.

Her funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at 11 a.m. in Pyne Keohane Funeral Home, Hingham.

Services conclude with interment in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne at 1:45 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Dawn’s name to the charitable organization of one’s choice.

