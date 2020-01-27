Dawn M. LaBombard

Dawn M. “QBDML” LaBombard of Halifax, originally Wollaston, died January 21, 2020.

Dawn adored her family and friends. She loved to host parties and she was always prepared to feed an army. She enjoyed driving fast, cooking, and snowmobiling. Dawn had a smile that would light up the room and she made everyone around her feel welcome. She was a fun loving, sarcastic, and outspoken woman who will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Loving daughter of the late Lloyd and Eleanor LaBombard. Soulmate of Luke Barmakian of Halifax. Cherished mother of Shawna McElman of Plymouth and Robert McElman of Halifax. Also survived by many friends and extended family.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Saturday, February 1 from 12-4 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Dawn may be made to Cure HHT, PO Box 329, Monkton, MD 21111.