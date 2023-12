The Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) will continue to perform road and sidewalk repair work on the Furnace Brook Parkway in front of the Bernazzani Elementary School in Quincy from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Friday, Jan. 5. The work began Dec. 26.

The road and sidewalk will remain open for the duration of the work, but DCR urges pedestrians to use caution around construction equipment in the work area.