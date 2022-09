Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 20, and continuing through Friday, Sept. 30 (excluding the weekend) the Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) will implement a closure of Chickatawbut Road from Randolph Avenue in Milton to Wompatuck Road in Quincy from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. to accommodate drainage improvement work.

Traffic patterns will be clearly marked, and a police detail will be on site, according to a traffic advisory issued by the Department of Conservation and Recreation.