Effective immediately, through Friday, Feb. 4, the Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) will implement various lane closures along Furnace Brook Parkway (both directions) between Wampatuck Road and Quincy Shore Drive in the City of Quincy from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for streetlight maintenance work.

Traffic patterns will be clearly marked, and a police detail will be on site.