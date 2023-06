On Saturday, June 10, 2023, the Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) will close Quincy Shore Drive (southbound) from Davis Street to Furnace Brook Parkway, and Furnace Brook Parkway to the Southern Artery in the City of Quincy from 10 a.m. to 12 noon to accommodate the Jimmy Kennedy Memorial ALS run.

Traffic patterns will be clearly marked, and a police detail will be on site.